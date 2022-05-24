Akshay Kumar surprises Prithviraj co-actor Manushi Chhillar with cake in her birthday month; PIC

Manushi Chhillar will soon be making her acting debut in Akshay Kumar’s period drama Prithviraj. The former Miss World and Khiladi Kumar have kickstarted promoting their film with full vigour. Amid this, Akshay surprised Manushi with a cake days after her birthday.

Akshay Kumar surprises Prithviraj costar Manushi Chhillar

A few hours back, Manushi took to her Instagram space and shared a sweet picture featuring her co-star Akshay Kumar and their director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. In the photo, the debutant actress can be seen dressed in a black spaghetti top and blue denim pants as she set beside Akshay and Mr. Dwivedi. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun with a middle parting while her makeup looked quite glamourous, punctuated with eyeliner and blushed cheeks. She can be seen cutting the cake kept in front of her on a table, as the trio flash warm smiles.

Sharing this picture, Manushi captioned the post, “Thank you @akshaykumar sir for this surprise! My birthday month is only getting special! (yellow heart emoji) #DrChandraprakashDwivedi #PrithvirajPromotions #SpecialBirthdayMoment”.

Prithviraj out on June 3

A couple of weeks back, the trailer of the epic period drama Prithviraj was launched. While Akshay will be seen essaying the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi will be seen as Rajkumari Sanyogita. Besides, it will also mark Akshay’s first-period film and he is quite excited about it. The first song of the film Hari Har came out recently, while yesterday, Akshay shared the teaser of the next song Makhmali on his Instagram space. Apart from Akshay and Manushi, the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. Prithviraj is bankrolled by Yashraj films and is slated to release on June 3rd this year.

