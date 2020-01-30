Akshay Kumar takes care of Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti’s medical expenses

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal's director Jagan Shakti had collapsed and fell unconscious at a gathering recently. The director was taken to the emergency room for a blood clot in his brain.

, Vidya Balan, , , Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon starrer Mission Mangal's director Jagan Shakti was recently rushed to the hospital. The filmmaker had collapsed and fell unconscious at a gathering. His friends informed Jagan's family about the same as they took him to the hospital. The director is under-diagnosis as of now. It was later reported that the director was taken to the emergency room for a blood clot in his brain which made his industry friends worry about him.

And now according to DNA as per reports, has been taking care of the director's hospital expenses. A source said, "Akshay is very attached to every director he has worked with, and doesn’t step back from helping them in any way, apart from the various social causes he is anyway associated with. He was taken aback when he heard this news, and made sure his team immediately reached out to Jagan’s family to take care of all the medical expenses." Speaking about Jagan Shakti's condition, filmmaker R. Balki said that the director is doing well post the surgery and there is nothing to worry about now.

Talking about Mission Mangal, the movie was touted one of the biggest hits of 2019. The film locked the Box Office racking in great numbers. The film is loosely based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition. Jagan Shakti had worked with Akshay in PadMan too but as an associate director.

