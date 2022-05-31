Akshay Kumar takes a dip in the holy Ganga river while promoting his film Prithviraj in Varanasi; WATCH

Akshay Kumar is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Samrat Prithviraj. He is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film and is on a promotional spree. The actor along with his co-star Manushi Chhillar is in Varanasi and we have been witnessing some amazing pictures and videos of them seeking the blessings of God. Apart from the pictures, there is one video that has grabbed all the attention wherein we can see the Khiladi Kumar taking a dive into the holy Ganga river.

In the video, we can see Akshay Kumar, who is dressed in a light pink coloured kurta and white pyjama getting on the edge of the boat and within seconds he jumps into the Ganga river. The minute he jumps we can see lifeguards coming ahead to assure the actor is ok. Akshay can be seen enjoying his dive in the holy Ganges. Fans have been pouring love over this video and it went viral within no time.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s video:

Talking about the time during the narration, Akshay Kumar revealed that when he sat for the narration of the film he had goosebumps throughout. He immediately said yes to the film because the script blew him away. The Padman actor further revealed that he believes that Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the right person to make this film and do justice to the story.

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently looking forward to the release of Samrat Prithviraj on June 3 wherein he will be seen in the titular role. Apart from Khiladi Kumar, the movie will mark the debut of former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar and will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij and Sonu Sood in the lead. Akshay will also be seen in movies like Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrrat Bharuccha, Mission Cindrella with Rakul Preet Singh, Selfiee, etc.

