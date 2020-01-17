Akshay Kumar takes help from Pakshirajan to wish wife Twinkle Khanna on their wedding anniversary in a fun way

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are among the best couples in Bollywood. As they celebrate their wedding anniversary, the Sooryavanshi star shared a hilarious wish for his author wife. Check it out.

When it comes to naming one of the steadiest married couples in Bollywood, and Twinkle Khanna come to mind. The couple got hitched on January 17, 2001, in the presence of all family and friends. Since then, Twinkle and Akshay are among the most popular duos in Bollywood. While their on screen associations might not have panned out well, but their off screen relationship is what one could call ‘marriage goals.’ On their 19th wedding anniversary, Akshay expressed his feelings in a hilarious way with love and fans can’t help but be in awe of the duo.

Akshay took to Instagram to pen a sweet note for wife Twinkle and shared a hilarious photo with it. In the photo, we can see the Khiladi dressed up in the get up of his villainous character from 2.0, Pakshirajan and trying to scare his wife Twinkle in a hilarious manner. Twinkle too seems to be playing along with Akshay’s prank and her expression surely is a sight to behold. Often known for their cool humour, Akshay and Twinkle leave fans in awe whenever they come together.

Akshay wrote, “Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see ‪All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan.”

Meanwhile, the two were recently snapped together at the airport when they were headed out of the city. On Koffee With Karan, Akshay and Twinkle’s stint left fans in splits and they can be called the perfect happily married duo. Often they head out for family vacays together and from there, share cool pics of each other on social media. On the work front, Akshay will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with . The film is a part of Rohit’s cop universe. It is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

