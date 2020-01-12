Akshay Kumar takes up the 'Whats In Your Dabba' challenge & nominates Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar

Taking up the #WhatsInYourDabba challenge by Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar shared the recipe for his breakfast and tagged Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

is currently busy shooting for Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani. The actor is a big fitness enthusiast. He follows a strict fitness regime. Twinkle Khanna had nominated for the #WhatsInYourDabba Challenge. In this challenge, the celebrities have to show what healthy things they are snacking on to and give a glimpse of their tiffin. Sharing the recipe of their healthy dabba, the celebs have to nominate their friends. Twinkle had nominated, Akshay Kumar, and Sonali Bendre.

Akshay Kumar took up the challenge and shared a glimpse of his dabba on his Instagram post. Sharing a picture of avocado toast and chia pudding, Akki also posted the recipe for his breakfast and tagged , Bhumi Pednekar and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. He wrote, "Thank you @twinklerkhanna for nominating me. Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here’s a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding. It’s healthy, tasty, and keeps you full for hours, not to mention high in protein."

Check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

He further added, "*Avocado on toast* Mash a ripe avocado. Add little olive oil, I like to add Rapeseed oil to it. Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, & a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavoursome. Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread. Garnish with pomegranate. *Chia Pudding* Soak 3 teaspoons of chia seeds in walnut milk, overnight. Add a little honey or cinnamon to it. Top with seasonal fruits of your choice, preferably berries. Voila Bon Appetit Now you know what’s in my dabba, I nominate @katrinakaif @bhumipednekar and @shikhardofficial to give me a peek inside their dabbas. It would be great to know more healthy food options. Don’t forget to share a photo with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @TweakIndia."

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj.

