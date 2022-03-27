Akshay Kumar talks about Bachchhan Paandey’s performance, opens up on OTT debut

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar needs no introduction. His decades-long Bollywood career speaks for him. The superstar recently appeared in Bachchhan Paandey alongside Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The Akshay Kumar starrer recorded a flat trend last weekend and was not a box-office success. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Akshay Kumar opened up about Bachchhan Paandey’s performance at Box Office.

When asked Bachchhan Paandey's performance and if the success of The Kashmir Files impacted the box office collections, Akshay spoke to Hindustan Times and said yes, he would have liked the film to do better than what it is doing but not once he felt like blaming the Kashmir files for it. He said that film is a storm and they came in the eye of it.

To note, Akshay’s Bachchhan Paandey hit the screens on the festival of Holi. This film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi in the lead.

Akshay also opened up on OTT debut. Though Akshay didn’t confirm anything, he said, “Writing OTT content is very different to writing a two-and-a-half-hour feature film. There is so much more that goes into web shows- multiple characters with their back stories, multiple episodes- so, you have to keep in mind a multi-season arc while writing to have the germ of the following seasons ready in case the first one works.”

Apart from Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay will also be seen in Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar. He also has Chote Miyan Bade Miyan, Oh My God 2, and Gorkha in the pipeline.

