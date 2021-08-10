Akshay Kumar talks about Sooryavanshi’s theatrical release date: I am very excited

starrer Sooryavanshi is a leg forward in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The makers revealed the trailer last year and the film is the culmination of Rohit’s cop universe so far because it has Simmba and Singham both. The trailer received a great response but the film has been delayed twice. The makers have still not taken the digital route of release and the fans are awaiting the theatrical release date. On the trailer launch of Akshay’s latest film, Bell Bottom, he spoke about the potential release timing of Sooryavanshi.

During the media interaction at the Bell Bottom trailer launch, Akshay was asked about the release of Sooryavanshi, he said, “Sooryavanshi’ ke baare me sirf do hi insaan jaante hai - ek Bhagwan aur dusra Rohit Shetty (laughs) (Only two people are aware of Sooryavanshi's release--God and Rohit Shetty)”. Akshay also spoke to Times of India about the release of the film and mentioned that he is keeping his fingers crossed. He said, “I have no idea about it. But I hope so; I am also keeping my fingers crossed that it releases as soon as possible. I am very excited and I want to watch the film on the big screen”.

Akshay Kumar’s spy thriller set in the 80’s Bell Bottom is the first major Hindi film release after the second wave of COVID 19. The theaters are not working in several parts of the country, but the makers have decided to release the film on August 19. Akshay recently announced via social media that Bell Bottom will also be released in 3D. After 2.0, this film will be Akshay’s second 3D release.

