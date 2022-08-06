Akshay Kumar & team Raksha Bandhan are showered with flower petals as they promote their film in Jaipur; PICS

Akshay Kumar is one of the most adored and admired actors of the Indian Film Industry and is known for his discipline and work ethics. The actor’s movie journey has been inspiring and he continues to woo audience after 3 decades. He is the busiest actor in B-Town with him being associated to almost a dozen upcoming Bollywood projects. The actor is actively promoting his movie Raksha Bandhan, which gears up for a release next week. Today, the Khiladi arrived in Jaipur, Rajasthan to promote his film.

Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai and his onscreen sisters from Raksha Bandhan, landed in Jaipur in the morning today. The team of Raksha Bandhan received a very warm welcome from the locals as they were showered with flower petals, on arrival. Akshay, in his printed black shirt looked very stylish. Aanand L Rai kept it casual in his grey t-shirt and black jacket. The sisters looked stunning and each of them sported a different look, from a yellow co-ord set to a white kurta to a floral designed lehenga. A welcome pooja was organised too and it is needless to say that the Khiladi was floored by the welcome he and his team got. Diehard fans and admirers of the actor took photos and videos of the cast of the film, along with the shutterbugs who were already present at the spot.

Have a look at how team Raksha Bandhan was welcomed in Jaipur:

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. The film releases on 11th August and will be clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. His other upcoming projects include Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Untitled Ratasan Remake, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake, among other projects.

