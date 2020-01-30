Akshay Kumar teams up with Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush for Atrangi Re; REVEALS he said yes to it in 10 minutes

Over the last few days, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will star together with Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai’s next titled Atrangi Re. Now, in a statement, Akshay spoke about the new team up and revealed he said yes to a special role in a jiffy.

Lately, we had spotted Sara Ali Khan several times at filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s office which had sparked rumours of a film together. Pinkvilla was among the first to report that the gorgeous starlet had been roped in to star in a film by Aanand L Rai alongside Dhanush. Pinkvilla also had reported a day back that will also be joining Sara and Dhanush in the film in a very special role and that the film is titled Atrangi Re. Now, the Khiladi Kumar has confirmed the same in a statement and is excited to work with Aanand L Rai and Sara & Dhanush.

In a chat with Bombay Times, Akshay revealed that he said yes to Sara and Dhanush co-starrer Atrangi Re in just 10 minutes. The Laxmmi Bomb star mentioned that working with Aanand L Rai is special for him as he has always liked his way of storytelling. Talking about his role in Sara and Dhanush’s film, Akshay mentioned that it is a challenging role and it is something that he will remember for a long time. Akshay called his team up with Dhanush and Sara ‘atrangi.’

Akshay said, “I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, as I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes. It is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I will remember it for the rest of my life. My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title — Atrangi! And I know that Aanand, in his special and simple way of storytelling, will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn’t let this one go.”

Meanwhile, director of Atrangi Re, Aanand L Rai also was elated to kick start the project with Akshay, Sara and Dhanush. The AR Rahman musical has been penned by Himanshu Sharma and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. Rai mentioned in his chat with BT that a secure actor like Akshay would have agreed to do a role so special with Sara and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. The film is expected to go on floors by March 1, 2020, and is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films.

