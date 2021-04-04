Akshay Kumar tests COVID positive: Riteish Deshmukh sends recovery wishes to his ‘Sundi’; Says ‘Get well soon’

As Akshay Kumar confirmed getting diagnosed with coronavirus, his friend Riteish Deshmukh is praying for his speedy recovery.

has always been touted as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and there are no doubts about it. The Khiladi Kumar has been a fitness icon for the youth and doles out major health goals. However, the Kesari actor made the headlines after he tested positive for COVID 19. Yes! Akshay has been diagnosed with the deadly virus and is currently in home quarantine. The superstar has shared the news on social media and ever since then, his massive fan following has been praying for his well being.

Amid this, Akshay’s dear friend and co-star Riteish Deshmukh has also sent recovery wishes to the superstar. To note, Akshay and Riteish have been dear friends and have entertained the audience for years with their stunning equation in Housefull franchise. The Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya actor shared Akshay’s statement about testing positive for COVID 19 on his official Twitter handle and hoped that the superstar recovers soon. Calling him Sundi affectionately, Riteish also sent love to his dear friend. He wrote, “Get well soon Sundi - love you @akshaykumar.” On the other hand, Akshay’s Airlift co-star also commented on his tweet and wrote, “Wishing Covid luck for trying this stunt!!! Speediest recovery and the best of health to you @akshaykumar.”

Take a look at Riteish Deshmukh’s post for ’s speedy recovery:

Get well soon Sundi - love you @akshaykumar https://t.co/xTa19byNcz — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 4, 2021

Wishing Covid luck for trying this stunt!!! Speediest recovery and the best of health to you @akshaykumar!!! — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 4, 2021

To note, Akshay had recently begun the shooting for the much talked about movie Ram Setu along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha. Besides, he also has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj.

