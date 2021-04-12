  1. Home
Akshay Kumar tests negative for COVID 19, confirms Twinkle Khanna with their quirky caricature

Akshay Kumar was shooting for Ram Setu when he had shared the news of testing positive for coronavirus and went in isolation soon after.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: April 12, 2021 01:43 pm
Akshay Kumar tests negative for COVID 19, confirms Twinkle Khanna with their quirky caricature
It hasn’t been long when Akshay Kumar had made the headlines when he had confirmed the news of testing positive for COVID 19 early this month. The actor had also revealed that he has been hopsitalised as a precautionary measure post his diagnosis. Needless to say, his massive fan following has been praying for his recovery and sending recovery wishes to the Kesari star. And now, Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna has finally shared the superstar’s health update and revealed that he has finally tested negative.

The actress has shared the news by posting a quirky caricature of themselves on Instagram posing as The Simpsons. In the caption, Twinkle revealed that she is elated to have Akshay back home around her. She also mentioned that everything is fine now and the Rowdy Rathore actor is safe now clarifying that he has finally won the battle against coronavirus. She wrote, “Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell”. Undoubtedly, this news has come as a big relief for Akshay’s fans.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s post for Akshay Kumar’s health:

To note, after he was tested negative for coronavirus, the shooting of Ram Setu was halted and his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha also went into home quarantine as a precautionary measure. In fact, they had also undergone COVID 19 test and their reports came out to be negative. It was also revealed that around 45 members of the crew had also tested positive for COVID 19.

Credits :Twinkle Khanna's Instagram

