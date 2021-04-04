Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid 19, says he's under home quarantine & following protocols

Akshay Kumar on Sunday took to social media to announce that he had tested positive for Covid 19 and revealed that he isolated himself immediately.

Joining an ever-increasing lost of celebrities who have tested positive for Coronavirus, on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for Covid 19. The actor took to social media to announce the same and revealed that he isolated himself immediately. Akshay tweeted, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself."

He added, "I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!"

Take a look:

Akshay Kumar had recently wrapped up the shooting of Atrangi Re and began filming for Ram Setu. Earlier this week, the actor even shared his first look from the film in which he plays an archaeologist. "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me," Akshay shared on social media.

With the actor testing Covid 19 positive, it is a given that the shoot of Ram Setu will now come to a screeching halt. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Credits :Pinkvilla

