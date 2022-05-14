Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, to skip Cannes Film Festival: 'Will really miss being there'

Actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle and informed his fans that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who was set to grace the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in France, will now be skipping it. The 54-year-old took to his Twitter handle and shared his health update. Akshay also sent best wishes to the team that will represent the country at the festival. He also mentioned the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and stated that he will 'really miss' being at Cannes 2022.

“Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team,@ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there,” the actor wrote. To note, pan-India actor Pooja Hegde, music maestro AR Rahman are among many others who are set to grace the red carpet at the prestigious festival this year. Apart from them, popular actress Deepika Padukone will represent India at Cannes 2022 as part of the jury. The event is set to take place from May 17 to May 28.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the movie Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Oh My God 2, and Gorkha in the pipeline. To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Tiger Shroff in key role and will release on December 22, 2023. Interestingly, the movie will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

