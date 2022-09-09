Akshay Kumar thanks fans for wishes on his birthday; Says 'what remains constant is the gratitude I feel'

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved and admired actors in the film industry. He has been entertaining us with his films ever since he put his foot forward in his acting career. In over 30 years of acting, Kumar has appeared in some 100 films and has won several awards. Akshay began his career in 1991 with Saugandh. His first commercial success came with the action thriller Khiladi (1992) and later he starred in several movies like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, Oh My God, Baby, and many more.

Today, Akshay has turned a year old and many celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and more from the Bollywood industry took to their social media accounts and extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor. Now, Akshay took to his social media handle and shared a picture expressing gratitude to all his fans for their heartfelt wishes. "साल गुज़रता है, वक्त निकलता है…what remains constant is the gratitude I feel on every birthday. Thank you always for all your love," Akshay captioned the post. Within no time, the actor's well-wishers rushed to the comment section and dropped heart emoticons.