Akshay Kumar thanks retired Army officer for spotting THIS mistake in ‘Gorkha’ poster

A retired Indian Army officer pointed out a mistake in the poster of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Gorkha. Soon after the Army officer spotted the error, the actor promised to ‘take utmost care’ to maintain authenticity during the shoot. Wondering what the error was? Major Manik M Jolly, a former officer of one of the Gorkha Rifles regiments, tweeted and claimed that the shape of the khukri (a type of machete) was incorrect on the Gorkha poster.

Sharing a picture of khukuri alongside the Gorkha poster, the retired officer wrote, “Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks”. Replying to him, Akshay wrote, “Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated.”

Take a look:

On the occasion of Dussehra, Akshay announced his new collaboration with director-producer Aanand L Rai and it happens to be a biopic based on the life of the iconic war hero of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles), Major General Ian Cardozo. Akshay will headline the film and will essay the role of the iconic war hero on screen. Taking to his social media handles on Dussehra, Akshay revealed his first look as the war hero. In the posters, the actor looked fierce as the soldier who is all set to march into battle with the enemy. Sharing it he wrote, "sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film."