Akshay Kumar thanks trans right activist Laxmi Narayan for lauding Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Naam sach me khaas hai

As Akshay Kumar has come up with the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb, he has been receiving a lot of praises for the same from celebs and audience.

and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been one of the most talked about movies of the year and it has been all over the news for days now. After making fans wait, the makers finally unveiled a beautiful trailer of the movie and it is making a lot of buzz in the town. This Raghava Lawrence directorial presents Akshay starrer in a never before seen avatar and the trailer has been winning hearts. It has received accolades from all walks of life.

Amid these, transgender right activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi has also hailed the Laxmmi Bomb trailer and sang praises for Akshay and his team. Laxmi shared a video on Twitter and called it a refreshing trailer. “What a Diwali dhamaaka @akshaykumar and @advani_kiara!! #laxmmibombtrailer dekh ke maza aa gaya! Shayad naam mein hi kuch khaas hai,” Laxmi wrote in the caption. Akshay was, undoubtedly, overwhelmed with Laxmi’s words and stated that the compliment did mean a lot. “This means a lot. Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another. Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai,” the superstar tweeted.

This means a lot Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai :) https://t.co/JWlcFryTcQ — (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

For the uninitiated, Laxmmi Bomb marks the Hindi directorial debut with Raghava Lawrence and is the remake of the filmmaker’s 2011 Tamil horror comedy Muni 2: Kanchana. Interestingly, it will be Akshay’s second collaboration with Kiara after 2019 release Good Newwz. Laxmmi Bomb will be witnessing a digital release on November 9, 2020, in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic in India.

Also Read: Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar turns into sari clad fierce Laxmmi as he battles circus of family and ghosts

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×