Akshay Kumar thinks cricketer David Warner totally 'nailed' actor's song Bala in latest TikTok video; WATCH

Australian cricketer David Warner has been keeping millions entertained with his TikTok videos amid quarantine. Not just him, but his wife Candice and two daughters also enthusiastically participate and crack us up every now and then. While Warner has left fans down south might impressed with his dance videos of Allu Arjun's Ramuloo Ramulaa and Butta Bomma, over the weekend he made his new fan.

This time, David Warner took to Instagram to share a video of himself tapping his feet to the viral song 'Bala' from Housefull 4. The cricketer also suited for the video and danced his heart out. He captioned the video, "I think I’ve got you covered @akshaykumar #bala #fun #friday #challenge Friday nights." While Warner's fans are delighted with this Bollywood video, it also impressed the man himself -- . The actor commented on Warner's video and wrote, "Absolutely! Nailed it."

Not just Akshay Kumar, but Warner's Bala video also left cricketer Virat Kohli in splits. The Indian skipper commented with multiple laughing, crying emojis.

Just a few days, Warner and his wife Candice danced to Prabhudeva's superhit number 'Muqabla' and it was all things fun. The cricketer got grooving alongside his wife and pulled off some killer steps from the song. To add some friendly competition, David Warner also wrote in his Instagram post that who was better, he and Candice or Kundra. Check out the video:

