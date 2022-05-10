Akshay Kumar thrilled with Prithviraj trailer response: It’s an honour to play a man who stood for his country

Akshay Kumar is creating waves in the industry these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Prithviraj. Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj marks Akshay’s first-period drama and will feature him essaying the role of Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty. Interestingly, Prithviraj made the headlines recently after the makers had released the trailer of this much-anticipated movie. The trailer gave a glimpse of a glorious period in Indian history and came with a great ensemble of cast including Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and Manav Vij.

The trailer of Prithviraj has opened to rave responses from the audience and Akshay is thrilled with the love coming his way. Talking about it, the actor stated, “ We wanted to give a glorious and the most authentic tribute to the incredibly valiant Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and I’m so happy that the trailer has resonated with the audience”. He further mentioned that he is overwhelmed to know about the audience's excitement to know about the courage and valour of Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay also asserted that the team of Prithviraj Chauhan has worked hard to the story of the mighty king to the screen. “It has truly been an honour to play a man who stood for his country, no matter what the consequence,” he added.

To note, Prithviraj will mark former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar’s big Bollywood debut and she can’t stop gushing about sharing the screen with Akshay. The period drama is slated to hit the screens on June 3 this year.

Also Read: Prithviraj Trailer: Akshay Kumar as the fearless king is here for victory along with his love Manushi Chhillar