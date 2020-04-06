Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann & others collaborate for a motivational song on COVID 19

Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani have collaborated together for a motivational song on Coronavirus which will also feature Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday and others.

Due to the Coronavirus outrage, Bollywood celebrities are doing their bit by spreading awareness of the deadly virus on their social media accounts. They have been sharing videos and photos urging citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Not only this, but many Bollywood celebrities have shown their support by pledging funds to various NGO's and PM CARES and Maharshatra's CM Relief fund. Among all, donated a sum of Rs 25 crore to help aid relief efforts.

And now as per reports, and Jackky Bhagnani have collaborated together for a motivational song on Coronavirus for the citizens. The video will also feature Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, , Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and others. The celebrities have recorded their bit of the video from their respective houses. The song is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. Talking about the song Akshay said to Mid Day, "At a time when our days are clouded with uncertainty, and life has come to a standstill, we want people to be certain of one thing — everything will be back to normal and all we need to do is put up a united stand against this pandemic. This song is one step towards doing that."

Jackky, who also presents the song, said, "Akshay sir and I felt the only thing that helps, in times of uncertainty, is hope. The proceeds from this song will go towards supporting the central and state governments' efforts in fighting the virus." Apart from the song, a bunch of actors have also collaborated for a short film titled Family. The short film will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, , , , Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh.

