Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff recreate Selfiee’s Main Khiladi; Fans demand collab with OG Khiladi Saif Ali Khan

Fans are eagerly waiting to see two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, share screen space in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Ever since this film has been announced, fans have been jumping with joy. The teaser has created a lot of hype and one thing is clear, a lot of action is in store for the fans. Apart from these two the film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj in the lead. Well, Khiladi Kumar is currently busy promoting yet another upcoming movie Selfiee which is all set to release soon. Today he shared a video of him dancing with Tiger on the recently released song Main Khiladi from Selfiee and we bet this will make your wait to watch these two on the big screen a tad bit difficult. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dance on Main Khiladi

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar shared a video of him grooving with Tiger Shroff on his recently released song Main Khiladi from Selfiee. This song is a remixed version of the popular old song Main Khiladi Tu Anari. After watching Akshay and Emraan Hashmi in the original video, it is indeed a visual treat to watch the Padman actor dance with Tiger. Both of them are twinning in black attires. Tiger can be seen wearing a black vest over black cargo pants and boots while Akshay is wearing a black shirt over black pants. Both the actors look dapper and perfectly match their steps. After watching this video, fans took to the comments section to demand a collab with Saif Ali Khan since the original song featured Saif along with Akshay. Check out Akshay Kumar’s post:

About Selfiee Selfiee is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Karan Johar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is a remake of Prithviraj's film Driving License. The film, also starring Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is slated to release on February 24.

