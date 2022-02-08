Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser leaves Disha Patani, Rakul Preet & others impressed

Tuesday morning just turned so much better as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff officially announced their collaboration. The two stars are coming together in ‘BadeMiyan ChoteMIyan’ and its teaser just dropped sometime back. We bet all the action lovers are going to love it and fans are already going gaga over it. Social media is pouring with reactions to the teaser and well not only fans even Bollywood celebs cannot stop praising the dynamic duo. From Disha Patani to Bhumi Pednekar a lot of actors have taken to the comments section to shower love on the teaser.

The minute Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan, Disha Patani took to the comments section to write ‘Insane’ with several fire emojis. Rakul Preet Singh wrote ‘Kickassssss’ with fire emojis. RemoDsouza too posted several fire emojis. Kishu Shroff wrote ‘Sure shot, broskiii’ with fire emojis. In Akshay Kumar’s commnent section Huma Qureshi posted a heart emoji. Bhumi Oednekar wrote ‘oh yeahhhh’ with fire emojis. Sargun Mehta too commented with fire emojis and Ravi Dubey wrote ‘superb’ with a clapping emoji. Even Shamita Shetty took to the comments section to write, ‘Whoahhh! Best promo I’ve seen in a while! All the best @akshaykumar n the entire team!”

Take a look:

The blockbuster director Ali Abbas Zaffar after delivering box office hits such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Bharat is now geared up to direct the BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan franchise. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. This Pooja Entertainment production is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and is sure to break all Big Screen Records on Christmas 2023.

