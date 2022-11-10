Akshay Kumar to collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana for the FIRST time in An Action Hero; Report

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for the release of An Action Hero, which is slated to release on December 2, 2022. Anirudh Iyer's directorial debut will feature the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor in a never-seen-before avatar. An Action Hero’s trailer will be released on November 11. A few days back, Ayushmann unveiled the first look from the movie and wrote in the caption, “Phata poster aur nikla ACTION HERO! Ladne ki acting toh kar li, kya asliyat mein lad paaunga?"

Now, according to Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar will also be a part of the film. The source said: "The film is titled An Action Hero - how can one make a film with that title without the presence of Hindi Cinema's Original Action Hero - Akshay Kumar." Further, the report stated that Khiladi Kumar has already shot for an important appearance in the film, which is slated to bring a change in Ayushmann's character and perspective. This marks Ayushmann and Akshay's first on-screen collaboration together.

An Action Hero was announced by the makers in October last year. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead. This is Khurrana’s first action film and is being produced by Aanand L Rai.