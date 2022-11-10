Akshay Kumar to collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana for the FIRST time in An Action Hero; Report
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero is slated to release on December 2, 2022. Now, according to the latest reports, Akshay Kumar will also be a part of the film.
Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for the release of An Action Hero, which is slated to release on December 2, 2022. Anirudh Iyer's directorial debut will feature the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor in a never-seen-before avatar. An Action Hero’s trailer will be released on November 11. A few days back, Ayushmann unveiled the first look from the movie and wrote in the caption, “Phata poster aur nikla ACTION HERO! Ladne ki acting toh kar li, kya asliyat mein lad paaunga?"
Akshay Kumar to have cameo in An Action Hero
Now, according to Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar will also be a part of the film. The source said: "The film is titled An Action Hero - how can one make a film with that title without the presence of Hindi Cinema's Original Action Hero - Akshay Kumar." Further, the report stated that Khiladi Kumar has already shot for an important appearance in the film, which is slated to bring a change in Ayushmann's character and perspective. This marks Ayushmann and Akshay's first on-screen collaboration together.
An Action Hero was announced by the makers in October last year. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead. This is Khurrana’s first action film and is being produced by Aanand L Rai.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Akshay Kumar work front
On the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. It was released theatrically on 14 October 2022 and received positive reviews from critics. Next, the actor will feature in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is slated to release in cinemas on 29th June 2023.
Akshay, on the other hand, has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 with Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and the yet-to-titled Soorarai Pottru remake. He will also play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film Veer Daudale Saat.