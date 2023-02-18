Akshay Kumar to join hands with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal for three projects: Reports

Akshay Kumar, the celebrated Bollywood star is totally busy in his career with a massive line-up of upcoming projects. The action star is now set to release his much-awaited film Selfiee, on February 24, Friday. Akshay was making headlines lately after the reports on his exit from the Hera Pheri franchise started doing rounds in the media. However, later it was confirmed that he is very much a part of the project, and is set to reunite with much-loved actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal for the project.

According to the latest reports by the Times Of India, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are set to join hands for not one, but three projects - that too the much-awaited sequels of blockbuster films. Along with Hera Pheri 3, the much-loved trio will share the screen in the upcoming sequels of Awara Pagal Deewana and Welcome. "Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh are coming together for not just the Hera Pheri sequel but also for the sequels of Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome. All other details around this association and the three films are being worked out, but the coming together of these three hit actors is now final," a source close to one of the production banners confirmed in a recent chat with TOI.