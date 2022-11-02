Akshay Kumar to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi film Veer Daudale Saat: It's a big responsibility

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and has a massive line-up of projects. Interestingly, the popular star is now set to foray into Marathi cinema with the upcoming Marathi film Veer Daudale Saat. The highly anticipated project, which is helmed by senior actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar , will feature Akshay Kumar in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great ruler of the Maratha Empire. The big announcement of Akshay’s Marathi debut was made at the Muhurat ceremony of the epic drama, which was held in Mumbai today.

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial, which has been titled 'Veer Daudale Saat', revolves around the seven Maratha officers of Swarajya, who were appointed by Chhatrapati Shivaji. Akshay Kumar, who is all excited to play the historical figure in his Marathi debut said, “It is an honour to play this role. It is actually a big responsibility to play such a legendary character. I feel so good to be playing this part. It is going to be a dream come true role for me.”

Director Mahesh Majrekar about casting Akshay Kumar

The senior actor-filmmaker, who is all excited about the venture, opened up about casting Akshay Kumar in the role. “No one better than Akshay Kumar to play the role of Hindu King. He has the correct image to play this role.”. The much-awaited film is slated to hit the theatres on Diwali 2023.

Akshay Kumar work front

The popular star was recently seen in Ram Setu, the adventure drama which earned mixed reviews from the audiences. He will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood remake of the acclaimed South film Soorarai Pottru, helmed by director Sudha Kongara. He is also playing the lead alongside Emraan Hashmi in Selfiee, which is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Driving License.

