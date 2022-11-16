Akshay Kumar to portray mining engineer Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill in next biopic; Details Inside

Akshay Kumar is an actor that needs no introduction. The actor began his career in 1991 with Saugandh and his first commercial success came with the action thriller film, Khiladi. He is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and has an interesting line-up of films ahead. The actor is one of the most successful actors in the industry today and has been ruling the industry for several decades now. Akshay, who was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's directorial Ram Setu, has now confirmed a new project today. Akshay Kumar to play Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill

Akshay, who is known to bring stories of real-life heroes to the big screen, earlier today, confirmed that he is all set to portray the role of Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved 65 miners from a coal mine in 1989. On the 33rd anniversary of India's first Coal mine rescue operation, Union Minister of Coal and Mines-Govt of India Shri Pralhad Joshi took to his Twitter handle to commemorate the day and wrote, "Remembering Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ji for his heroic role in rescuing 65 workers from a flooded coal mine, in 1989. We are proud of our #CoalWarriors who battle everyday against the odds to assure India's energy security." To this, Akshay replied and said: "Grateful to you @JoshiPralhad ji, for recalling India’s first coal mine rescue mission – this day 33yrs ago. मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मैं #SardarJaswantSinghGill जी का किरदार अपनी फ़िल्म में निभा रहा हूँ. It’s a story like no other!”

Akshay Kumar's leaked first look as Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill Meanwhile, a few months back, Akshay's first look as Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill was leaked on social media, in which, the actor was seen in a Sikh avatar as he donned a turban and glasses. It is touted to be backed by Pooja Entertainment. Meanwhile, the title of the movie is yet to be revealed. Akshay Kumar work front Apart from this, Akshay will feature next in Selfiee, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, and the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

