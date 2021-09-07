Akshay Kumar ‘touched’ by fans’ concern for his mother’s health: Every single prayer would greatly help
Akshay Kumar recently made headlines after he had suddenly returned to India from London amid his hectic schedule. It was reported that the superstar had to rush back to India because of his mother’s ill health. The media reports suggested that Akshay’s mother Aruna Bhatia has been critical and was admitted to the ICU lately and the actor had returned to be by the side of her ailing mother. Ever since the news of Akshay’s mother being hospitalised surfaced, the social media has been abuzz with recovery wishes for Aruna Bhatia.
Overwhelmed by the gestures of the fan, Akshay has expressed her gratitude towards the fans for their concern. Taking to his Instagram account, the Kesari star penned a note filled with gratitude and mentioned about having a tough time on the personal front. He also urged everyone to pray for his mother. Akshay wrote, “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help”.
Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Instagram post:
Meanwhile, speaking about his sudden return a source had stated, “The actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision. Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All other work commitments of his also continue. He has always believed that work must go on, despite any personal challenges”.
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Akshay Kumar has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re and Prithviraj.
