Akshay Kumar ‘touched’ by fans’ concern for his mother’s health: Every single prayer would greatly help

recently made headlines after he had suddenly returned to India from London amid his hectic schedule. It was reported that the superstar had to rush back to India because of his mother’s ill health. The media reports suggested that Akshay’s mother Aruna Bhatia has been critical and was admitted to the ICU lately and the actor had returned to be by the side of her ailing mother. Ever since the news of Akshay’s mother being hospitalised surfaced, the social media has been abuzz with recovery wishes for Aruna Bhatia.

Overwhelmed by the gestures of the fan, Akshay has expressed her gratitude towards the fans for their concern. Taking to his Instagram account, the Kesari star penned a note filled with gratitude and mentioned about having a tough time on the personal front. He also urged everyone to pray for his mother. Akshay wrote, “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help”.

