Akshay Kumar trains Huma Qureshi to be the 'real action hero' of Bell Bottom in a BTS video; WATCH

Superstar is known to be the bonafide action star in Bollywood and his stunts in the film have set benchmarks for all other actors. However, in his recently released film Bell Bottom, Akshay had a fight scene with and well, it certainly left an impact due to the actress. Now, the makers released a behind-the-scenes video in which Huma and Akshay can be seen training for the fight sequence for the film. The two certainly seemed to be taking the rehearsal quite seriously and Akshay was all praises for Huma.

In the video, Akshay is seen praising Huma for getting the whole scene right in one shot. In the video, with Akshay's voice over, we can see Huma training with Akshay under the supervision of the action directors of the film. The actress seemed to be in full form as she tackled Akshay during the rehearsal of the action scene. Akshay lauded her in the video for nailing it one go. The superstar ended the video by saying, "It was a small fight, but very rewarding."

Take a look:

While promoting the film, Huma and Akshay's video of poking fun at each other had gone viral on social media. In the video, Huma was seen dancing away while Akshay was seen sneaking up on her and calling her 'crazy' with an action. The hilarious banter between the two off the screen was enjoyed by fans. The two have previously worked in Jolly LLB 2 as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Besides this, he is shooting for Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Ram Setu, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Cinderella and Sooryavanshi in the pipleline.

