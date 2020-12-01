Akshay Kumar trends on Twitter after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau offers support to farmers protests in India

While Trudeau's comments on farmers protests in India were met with backlash from politicians, a section of netizens began comparing it to Akshay Kumar's silence.

The ongoing farmers protests in India have become a focal point over the last few days. With talks between the central government and protesting farmers yielding no results, Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the first world leader to offer his support to the farmer. Releasing a video on social media, he said, "The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers is concerning and we are all worried about family and friends. I knew that is a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests."

While Trudeau comments were met with backlash from politicians and the external affairs ministry, a section of netizens began comparing Trudeau's response to 's silence. The blockbuster actor who holds a Canadian citizenship, found himself in the middle of a controversy, for maintaining silence on the issue.

One user wrote, " 's PM concerned about Indian #Farmers." Whereas, another netizen criticised the actor and tweeted, "One Canadian supports the interests of the Indian Farmers and another DeshBhakt "Indian" stays silent. If the Bhakts want to boycott Canada let's start with Akshay Kumar shall we?"

Reacting to Trudeau's comment, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes," various publications reported.

