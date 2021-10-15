Akshay Kumar turns cheerleader for Vidyut Jammwal as Sanak releases: Keep up the brilliant work

Among the popular action superstars in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar's name shines right at the top. For almost 3 decades, Akshay has kept his fans entertained with effortless-looking stunts on screen and well, hence, he is an undisputed superstar in the genre of action films. However, now, Akshay has gone on to laud another action star like him Vidyut Jammwal, who is all set to be seen in Sanak that releases on Disney+Hotstar today. Akshay cheered for Vidyut on social media and shared the trailer of his film.

Not just this, Akshay lauded Vidyut's ability to make the action look effortless on screen. He also expressed excitement to see his upcoming actioner Sanak. The Sooryavanshi star sent love to the action hero ahead of the film's release. Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay wrote, "Every time I see your work, I’m guaranteed of one thing @VidyutJammwal and that is, amazing action which you manage to make look so effortless. Keep up the brilliant work. #Sanak looks like a gripping action thriller. Sending my best wishes and love."

Take a look:

Every time I see your work, I’m guaranteed of one thing @VidyutJammwal and that is, amazing action which you manage to make look so effortless. Keep up the brilliant work. #Sanak looks like a gripping action thriller. Sending my best wishes and love. https://t.co/mqCeEh5Qnx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 14, 2021



Sanak stars Vidyut in the lead role along with Rukmini Maitri, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal. It is directed by Kanishk Varma and is produced by Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures. It is now streaming on Disney+Hostar.

Talking about Akshay, the superstar is all set to be seen this Diwali in his much-awaited film, Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and is all set to release next month. Apart from this, Akshay recently wrapped up Cinderella with Rakul Preet Singh and Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj and Ram Setu in the pipeline.

