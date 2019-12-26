Akshay Kumar turns into a ‘Daddy Claus’ to give Christmas gifts to daughter Nitara and it is all things cute

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Akshay Kumar dressed up as Santa Claus to give Nitara a surprise on Christmas. The photo of Akshay with his little ‘elf’ is beyond adorable. Check it out.
Akshay Kumar turns into a 'Daddy Claus' to give Christmas gifts to daughter Nitara and it is all things cute
One of the most loved festivals all across the world is Christmas. A day back, Bollywood celebs spent this special day with their loved ones and family. Speaking of this, the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar also took time off to spend the day with his family. His wife and author Twinkle Khanna shared a glimpse of their Christmas celebrations with Akshay dressed as Santa Claus to give Nitara a gift on the occasion and it surely will melt your heart away. 

Twinkle took to Instagram to share a photo in which the Good Newwz actor is seen dressed in a red dress as Santa Claus with a white long beard. His daughter Nitara can be seen sitting with him dressed in a green outfit like a little elf. As both daddy-daughter duo posed for the camera, mommy Twinkle clicked the photo. Akshay planted a sweet kiss on his darling daughter’s cheek and gave her a gift on the occasion of Christmas. 

(Also Read: Good Newwz: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani are all set for Christmas; See Pic)

Twinkle captioned the photo as, “Santa with his favourite elf #DaddyClaus #merrychristmas.” Fans of the Khiladi loved this fatherly side of him and commented on the photo. Akshay is extremely close to his kids and often shares adorable pictures with his daughter. Even Twinkle manages to share some glimpses of her kids on social media which go viral instantly.

Santa with his favourite elf #DaddyClaus #merrychristmas

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

On the work front, Akshay has had a great 2019 and now, another film of his, Good Newwz, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will be hitting the screens this Friday. The actor has been busy promoting the film with Kareena, Diljit and Kiara. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is a comedy of errors and produced by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on December 27, 2019. 

