Akshay Kumar turns photographer for Bell Bottom co star Vaani Kapoor; Actress shares BTS PIC

Bell Bottom was the first theatrical release since the time theatres have been closed owing to the pandemic. As the second wave was controlled, the government had allowed theatres to open. The film was released on August 19 and it starred , Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. and Lara Dutta were also seen in pivotal roles. Well, recently the lead actress shared an alluring picture of herself on her social handle. And any guesses who clicked it.

Well, it was none other than Akshay. He has turned photographer for his co star. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture from the sets of the film. Sharing the picture she wrote, "Bell Bottom BTS, by one and only @akshaykumar." The picture looks like to be clicked during the poster shoot of the film. The actress is seen sitting on a car while sporting a deep-neck mustard colour flare dress paired with red leather high heel boots. Keeping her hair open, she accessorised the ensemble with brown shade glares.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, 'Bell Bottom' is a spy thriller. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani have produced the project.

In the film, Akshay had played the role of a RAW agent and it is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Vaani played Akshay's wife. On the work front, Vaani will be next seen in 'Shamshera' with and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Ayushmann Khurrana.

