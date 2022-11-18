Akshay Kumar turns Sherlock, reaches London to investigate what wife Twinkle Khanna is doing at the University

The bond shared between actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna is clearly unmatchable. They both tied the knot in 2001 and since then, share a great relationship with each other. In August this year, author-columnist Twinkle Khanna informed fans that she has jetted off to London to pursue a Master's in Fiction Writing from the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. Many fans of Khanna welcomed this decision by the actor and lauded her for breaking age-related barriers.

Akshay Kumar, the actor husband of the best-selling author, was seen in London recently. Here, he did not miss a chance to meet his wifey, Twinkle Khanna. They both love spending time with each other–the evidence of which is Twinkle Khanna’s recent Instagram post.

Taking it to Instagram, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “What's it like to be an older student going back to University to do my Masters? I feel like my mind has been thrown into a washing machine every day and it's a delight to walk around with squeaky-clean ideas. There are evenings when I am working on my assignments and the kids are working on theirs on our dining table with papers strewn across and shared pencils. And I turn into a giddy teenager when my husband comes to pick me up from uni :) Drop a (heart) if you also believe that it's never too late to do anything at all.”

Also, on the Instagram reels shared by her, she wrote, “When he comes to investigate where I study and what I am really doing at uni!”. In this reel, we can see Akshay and Twinkle together. Have a look here.