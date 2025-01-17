Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna Anniversary: When Housefull actor opened up about their opposite perspectives; 'She thinks there, I think there'
On Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's anniversary, revisit the time the Housefull actor shared insights about their contrasting perspectives. Dive in to know more!
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood's most down-to-earth couple, are marking another year of their strong and unique bond today. Known for their individualities, Akshay once revealed how their differing perspectives actually strengthen their relationship, proving that opposites attract and work harmoniously. Their partnership continues to inspire and set couple goals for many.
In an interview with ANI, Akshay Kumar shared his thoughts on the contrast between his small-town roots and the sophisticated world of South Mumbai after marrying Twinkle Khanna. He amusingly said, "It works very weirdly. I have no idea. She thinks there, I think there," highlighting how their opposing mindsets come together in a unique way.
He shared an interesting perspective on his relationship with Twinkle Khanna, revealing that he only offers his opinion when asked. He mentioned that if she requests his thoughts, such as on her column, he’ll provide honest feedback, but if not asked, he stays out of her space, respecting their individual lives. Their mutual understanding allows them to maintain a balance between personal space and support.
The actor’s upcoming film Bhooth Bangla promises to deliver a fresh mix of horror and comedy. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav.
Besides starring in the movie, Akshay is also a producer, collaborating with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Faara Sheikh, and Vedant Vikaas Bali.
Set to release on April 2, 2026, Bhooth Bangla is being extensively filmed at Jaipur’s Chomu Palace, a location made iconic by Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Reports reveal that over 60% of the movie takes place within this historic venue, enhancing the eerie yet humorous tone of the story.
The plot centers around a haunted house where supernatural chaos gives rise to endless hilarity. With a month dedicated to capturing the palace’s atmospheric essence, the film promises a visually striking and thoroughly entertaining experience.
