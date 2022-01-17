Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna anniversary: When she took down Mr K's style, revealed he has 350 pairs of shoes

Among the many B-town couples who win hearts with their love-filled PDA, the one that stands out due to their witty way of romance is Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. This duo has been redefining marriage and partnership since the day they got married. From the unconventional condition Twinkle put on Akshay before saying yes to his proposal to their witty ways of showing love in Instagram posts, this couple has been taking couple goals to another level. And today, on their 21st wedding anniversary, we take you back in time when Twinkle took down her husband's style in an epic manner.

We already are aware that Akshay and Twinkle aren't just the most fun couple but even quite stylish at that. While Twinkle's style is all about coolness and boss lady vibe, Akshay always keeps it comfy and casual in his hoodies and trackpants. Back in 2019, on the red carpet of HT Most Stylish Awards, Twinkle was asked about Akshay and his style and well, in her own quirky and witty self, the author decoded Akshay's fashion game and left him completely speechless.

Akshay was asked how much his wife Twinkle influences his style and he replied that it is 100 per cent. However, Twinkle interjected and denied it completely. She went on to make quite a few revelations about the superstar's wardrobe. Twinkle said, "He has more shoes than me. He's got pants- pink, green, lilac, dark purple, yellow." The superstar was quite surprised by her revelation and asked her, "Didn't you tell me to buy that?" To which the author went on to joke, "I did. But, I didn't tell you to buy the whole rainbow." While Akshay tried to defend himself, Twinkle didn't stop and went on to share that Akshay has at least 350 pairs of shoes. This left Akshay flabbergasted.

Further, the couple was asked about who takes more time to get ready at the HT Awards night. To this, Twinkle agreed that it was her but, here too, she ended up spilling the beans about Mr K getting ready on time. Twinkle shared that she takes more time to get ready as she has no help and that Akshay has a whole room dedicated to his clothes. Mrs Funnybones also revealed that Akshay has a team of 11 people to dress him and hence, he gets ready on time. Well, if you think that was it, then you are wrong!

The author, back then, seemed to be in a mood to take down Akshay's style sense completely and revealed that once to get rid of a particular hoodie, she had to cut it. The superstar also admitted that Twinkle doesn't like his hoodie and trackpants style. However, he tried to make a case for them by saying that he feels comfortable in them. Well, that certainly gives away how this couple stands out from the rest and their banter is what their fans love too.

The couple that got hitched back in 2001 actually began their relationship as a 'fling' and this was revealed by Twinkle on Koffee with Karan. She even narrated the incident where her mother Dimple Kapadia thought that Akshay was gay. However, things worked out just fine for this much in love couple and they tied the knot back in 2001. The couple welcomed their first child Aarav back in September 2002 and their daughter Nitara in 2012.

Here's wishing this power couple, Happy Anniversary!

