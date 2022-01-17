Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna are hashtag couple goals & actor’s latest post for author-wife is proof

Do you know the signs of a healthy and beautiful relationship? It is the one where you grow with your partner, cheer for them with all your heart and hype them up more than parents hype up ‘Sharma ji’s son’. It is one where your partner is proud of your achievements and is your pillar of support. One of the healthiest, drama-free relationships we have encountered in the B-Town alley is that of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. The two are absolutely adorable! Be it Twinkle staying by Akshay’s side through thick and thin, or Akshay praising his wife’s brilliant talents, the two always have one or two tips to share about how to maintain a beautiful relationship. In a recent story, Akshay couldn’t stop gushing about her writer wife’s column and honestly, it was the sweetest thing ever.

In the story that the ‘Atrangi Re’ actor uploaded on his Instagram space, he was going gaga over Twinkle’s new piece on her column in TOI. He proudly wrote, ‘I don’t comment too often on her column because I find it tough to understand the language. But this one by @twinklerkhanna connected at a deeper level. ‘Happiness is not a pursuit, it is an accident.’ So true, so profound.’ Okay, who else is crying with us? Get us an Akshay to our Twinkle, right now!

Check Akshay's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar recently announced his upcoming project ‘Selfiee’ where he will star alongside Emraan Hashmi. This will be the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor’s second collaboration with director Raj Mehta’ after the massive success of the first, Good Newwz which released in 2019.

