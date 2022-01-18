Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna arrive in Mumbai after celebrating their anniversary in Ranthambore; PICS

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna had recently made everyone go aww with their adorable post for each other on their 21st anniversary. The couple who does not believe in social media PDA took to their respective social media handles to share a picture with each other and express their love in their captions. Well, if you go through their recent Instagram pictures you would know that they were in Rathambore celebrating their anniversary and now Akshay and Twinkle were spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport as they arrived back in the city in style.

In the pictures, we can see Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna exiting from the main gate of the Kalina airport. Akshay can be seen wearing an all-black attire. A black tee over black pants and a black cap makes Khiladi Kumar look dashing. He has also covered his face with a white mask and completed his look with white sports shoes. Twinkle on the other hand is wearing a yellow tee that she has layered with a green jacket and grey shawl. The actress has completed her look with beige coloured pants and has left her hair open as she walks towards her car.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on their 21st wedding anniversary, Akshay Kumar had penned a loving note for Twinkle with an adorable photo. "Twenty one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first Happy Anniversary Tina #21YearsOfAdventure," wrote Akshay.

