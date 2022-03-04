Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna hanging dream catchers with their kids is full of love; WATCH

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Mar 04, 2022 02:42 PM IST  |  1.4K
   
Akshay Kumar is one such actor who has more than two releases almost every year. He is a busy man and works very hard. Still, Khiladi Kumar makes sure to spend time with his family when he is not busy shooting. Well, today his wife Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her, Akshay and their two kids hanging dream catchers in their park and it is so full of love and has a feel-good vibe. 

akshay twinkle story

