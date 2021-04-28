Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna help by arranging 100 oxygen concentrators in COVID 19 surge: Do whatever you can

Amid the nation's battle with the COVID 19 second wave, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have jumped in again and have done their bit to help out with the oxygen crisis. Recently, the actress-turned-author implored everyone to do their bit amid 'bleak moments.'

Over the past few weeks, the entire nation has been focused on actively battling the second wave of COVID 19 and many celebs have also begun amplifying resources and needs via their social media handles. Amid this, and Twinkle Khanna have now jumped in to help out with the ongoing oxygen crisis in India amid the COVID 19 cases spike. Recently, Twinkle shared a post on social media and revealed how people from her own family were ill and that she was dealing with it.

Taking to her Instagram and Twitter handle, the actress-turned-author shared that she and Akshay have managed to arrange 100 oxygen concentrators and a foundation was able to get their hands on 120. A total of 220 oxygen concentrators were arranged with the help of a foundation by Akshay and Twinkle. The author went onto implore people to help out and do whatever they can so that when they look back at these 'bleak times' they would know that everyone did their best.

In her post, Twinkle wrote, "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well,we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads.Let’s all do our bit." With this, she penned a note for everyone and urged everyone to do whatever they can to help out. She wrote, "I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings."

Earlier, Akshay helped out by pledging Rs 1 Crore to Gautam Gambhir's foundation to help out amid the current Coronavirus second wave. The actor himself recently recovered from COVID 19 and since then, has been staying indoors. Amid the current situation, several other actors like Bhumi Pednekar, , , Vicky Kaushal, and more have turned COVID warriors to amplify resources needed by people across the country while battling COVID 19 surge.

