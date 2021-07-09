Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna: Net worth to balancing work; Here’s why they are the power couple of Bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for two decades now and are proud parents of two kids son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Here are the reasons why Khiladi Kumar and Mrs Funnybones are a true blue power couple of Bollywood.

Think about the most successful and adored couples in Bollywood and the list can’t be complete without mentioning and Twinkle Khanna. The duo has managed to carve a niche for themselves in showbiz and outside the glam world too and enjoy a massive fan following. Interestingly, Akshay has not just made his way to become one of the highest earning actors in Bollywood, but he had also worked hard to build an empire for himself and his wife Twinkle made sure to stick to his side through thick and thin.

Akshay and Twinkle have been termed as a 'power couple' in Bollywood. After all, the 'International Khiladi' couple has been a perfect example of what a happy marriage looks like. From sharing the screen space together to helping each other grow individually and keeping their family over anything, Akshay and Twinkle never fail to dish out major relationship goals along with being a bankable couple. However, today, we will give you reasons why we think they make a power couple in Bollywood.

and Twinkle Khanna's Net Worth

Akshay Kumar, who had made his big Bollywood debut with the 1991 release Saugandh, has done over 100 movies in his career of three decades so far. And while he had established himself as an action hero initially, Akshay is now an all-rounder and is known as the man with the Midas touch. Although the COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on the entertainment industry, the Kesari star does have some interesting movies lined up. However, talking about the year 2020 and the time before that, Akshay has managed to be on the Forbes list of highest-paid male actors for the fifth consecutive year. Interestingly, he has been the only Indian star to make it to the Forbes top 100 celebs list for two consecutive years. As per Forbes, Akshay net worth as recorded in 2020 was USD 48.5 million.

On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna, who was a renowned actress initially, is a successful published author and a newspaper columnist. This isn’t all. Twinkle also happens to be a fashion designer and producer. According to a report published in Republic World, the diva’s net worth is expected to be around USD 47 million.

A Filmy Love Story

Twinkle, during her appearance of Koffee With Karan, had stated that her relationship with Akshay had started as a fling and later culminated into marriage. “There he was, six feet of chocolate ice cream. So, I decided that I am going to have a fling with him and it is going to last for 15 days (the length of their outdoor schedule). That was my plan. I ran out of books in Calgary, there was no TV and I was really bored. And there he was. It was kind of perfect”. And while Akshay and Twinkle managed to stick around with each other, their marriage wasn’t a cakewalk either. Interestingly, Twinkle had put forth a condition to marry Akshay if her 2000 release Mela failed at the box office and it did. Quipping about the same, Akshay said, “She was very confident about Mela and said that if the film didn’t work, she would get married. Fortunately for me, Mela flopped, and we got married”.

Business ventures

Akshay and Twinkle believe in supporting each other not just on the personal and emotional front, but also professionally. While Akshay has been Twinkle’s biggest cheerleader during her journey as an author, the actor himself has been quite a bankable actor. Not just he has around 20 endorsements, he jointly owns the production house with Ashvini Yardi and Twinkle Khanna which is titled as Grazing Goat Pictures and produced movies like OMG – Oh My God! This isn’t all. Akshay is also launching his own Battle Royale game titled as FAU-G and it is reported that 20 percent of all profits from the app will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer trust. Besides, Akshay also owns a kabaddi team named Khalsa Warrior which had participated in the World Kabaddi League in 2014.

Talking about Twinkle Khanna, the former actress owns a candle company and an interior designing firm called The White Window. She is a successful author with several renowned books to her name. This isn’t all. Twinkle and Akshay jointly owns a production house named Hari Om Entertainment. She also produced Akshay’s 2018 release Pad Man under her production house Mrs Funnybones Movies and also launched Tweak India, a bilingual digital media platform for women in 2019.

Family over everything

Despite having a hectic professional life, Akshay and Twinkle make sure to put their kids over everything. Not just Akshay makes sure to spend Sunday with his family, the couple also ensures to go for a vacation every year and devote time to the family. Besides, both Akshay and Twinkle enjoy simple moments with their kids be it baking, reading a book or playing a game together. This isn’t all. They have also been inculcating great values in the kids which include their love for fitness and valuing nature.

