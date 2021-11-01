Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara goes trick or treating in 'first door to door Halloween'; WATCH

Halloween is a holiday that kids love. They get a chance to go outside for a trick or treat and enjoy themselves. Following the same, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara also joined other kids in celebrating Halloween in London. The actor-turned author took to social media to share a glimpse of Nitara's first-ever door to door Halloween celebration and well, it gave fans a sneak peek at the little one's costume. Twinkle also revealed how 'trick or treat' went for Nitara for the first time.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle shared a video in which Nitara along with other kids could be seen standing in front of a door that was decorated with Halloween related things. From cobwebs to spiders to all spooky things, Nitara seemed to be surrounded by Halloween related decor in the video. Akshay and Twinkle's daughter was seen clad in a black costume with a cat ears hair band and black whiskers. She could be seen smiling and laughing with other children.

Take a look:

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, "Our first door to door Halloween with a few tricks and lots of treats! ‘The earliest historical record of the holiday was engraved on a bronze calendar found in France, in the 1st century B.C.E. The holiday honors its namesake, Samhain, the lord of the dead. During Samhain, people were also said to carry treats in their pockets to give away as bribes, should they be caught unawares by wrathful spooks. They also held jack-o-lanterns to illuminate the night and scare away those seeking to cause them harm.’ From The Smithsonian #halloweenspirit."

Meanwhile, recently, Twinkle was in the headlines owing to her recent column where she penned about 'famous fathers in news'. The note by the actor-turned-author went viral. Twinkle is currently in London and while she is there, she has been spending time with her son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

