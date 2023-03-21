Akshay Kumar unveils the poster of Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru; Announces release date

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood owing to his acting skills and down to earth behavior. He makes sure to entertain his fans with back to back films throughout the year and fans love to see him on the silver screen. Besides this, he is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his personal and professional life. Akshay was recently seen in Selfiee that also starred Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. Now, the actor unveiled the poster of his upcoming film which will hit the theatres on September 1, 2023.

Akshay Kumar unveils the first look of his upcoming film

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared the poster of his upcoming film with Radhika Madan which will be a Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' that starred Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead. However, the name of the film is yet to be decided, the release date of the film is announced by the actor. Sharing the poster, Akshay wrote ‘We are ready for take off! Production No. 27 (Untitled) releases in theatres worldwide on 1st September, 2023.’ Talking about Soorarai Pottru, it was helmed by Sudha Kongara who will also direct the Hindi remake. Moreover, it was co-produced by Oscar winner Guneet Monga and Suriya.

Check out the poster here

Akshay Kumar’s work

On the professional front, Akshay was last seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. Next, Akshay will be seen in OMG 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Hera Pheri 3 with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, and he will be also making his Marathi debut with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Akshay is also a part of Capsule Gill and it also stars Parineeti Chopra in an important role.

