Akshay Kumar Upcoming Movies 2020: From Sooryavanshi to Prithviraj, Khiladi Kumar has THESE releases this year

Akshay Kumar Upcoming movies 2020 List: The Khiladi Kumar, who is known for his versatility, will be having some interesting releases this year. Take a look:

Upcoming Movies 2020: After having four back to back box office hits in 2019 – Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz, is all set to woo the audience with three big releases this year. To note, the Khiladi Kumar is known to try hands on different genres and never fails to win hearts with his dedication, hard work and acting prowess. Give a role to Akshay and trust him to leave the audience spellbound with his performances. Be it an action flick, comedy or romance drama, the superstar has aced every genre so far.

Maintaining the trajectory of trying different genres every year, Akshay is coming with three releases in 2020 and each of them is coming boasts a different category. And while Akshay fans are eager to witness his magic on the big screen, here’s a look the actor’s upcoming releases.

Here is a list Akshay Kumar upcoming movies 2020:

1. Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar, who has impressed millions of hearts as a cop in movies like Mohra, Aan: Men at Work, Khakee, Rowdy Rathore etc, is all set to don the police uniform after eight years on the big screen for Rohit Shetty directorial. The superstar will be entering the ace filmmaker’s cop universe with Sooryavanshi which is slated to release on March 24, 2020. Starring Akshay in the role of chief of the anti-terrorism squad, the movie will feature . Besides, Bajirao Singham aka and Sangram Bhalerao aka will be having a cameo in the Sooryavanshi.

2. Laxmmi Bomb

After playing a cop, Akshay will be doing a never seen before avatar in Raghava Lawrence’s Bollywood directorial debut Laxmmi Bomb. To note, the movie happens to be the official remake of Lawrence’s 2011 release Muni 2: Kanchana and the movie will feature Akshay in the lead who will be possessed by a transgender ghost. Interestingly, Akshay had sent the fans into a frenzy after he unveiled his first look from Laxmmi Bomb on Navratri 2019 wherein he was seen clad in a saree and looked quite intimidating. Also starring Kiara Advani in the lead, Laxmmi Bomb is slated to release on Eid 2020 and will witness a box office clash with ’s upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

3. Prithviraj

Akshay is certainly on a roll as after the two interesting projects, the superstar’s third release of the year will be a royal period drama. We are talking about Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj which is a biopic on Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the much talked about period drama will star the Sooryavanshi star in the titular role. To note, this is the first time that Akshay is trying his hands on a period drama. Besides, Prithviraj will also mark former Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar's big Bollywood debut as she will be seen essaying the role of Sanyogita in the movie. This YRF production is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali this year.

