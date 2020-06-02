Akshay Kumar urges fans to stay safe and shares precautionary measures to be taken during Cyclone Nisarga

With reports about the chances of Cyclone Nisarga hitting parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Akshay Kumar has asked everyone to stay safe and adopt precautionary measures. Check out the video.

This year has not proved to be a good one as the world has experienced many calamities including the Coronavirus outbreak, Australian bushfires and what not! And now, as per the Indian Meteorological Department, Cyclone Nisarga which has developed in the Arabian sea might hit the coastal areas of Maharashtra. This has left the conscious ones worried as another Cyclone by the name of Amphan had caused a lot of destruction in the states of West Bengal and Orissa.

has now shared certain precautionary measures that need to be taken given that Cyclone Nisarga hits the state. He initialy begins by mentioning about the Mumbai rains that have finally arrived but also says that this time the situation will be slightly different than the previous years. The actor, however, also states that the cyclone might not hit us at all and that there are chances of its speed getting reduced. Akshay then mentions some of the safety measures that the people need to follow if the state is being hit by Cyclone Nisarga.

Check out his video below:

The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being pic.twitter.com/M1nlPUW4ua — (akshaykumar) June 2, 2020

The actor requests everyone not to step out of their homes and avoid going nearby sea shores. He also asks people to look for some safe place given that they are outside. Some other precautions mentioned by Akshay include not using electricity or cooking gas unless required, avoiding standing under trees, keeping candles, torches, food items ready, etc. He has also urged fans not to believe in baseless rumours nor spread them to others. The actor signs off by stating that the situation can be controlled with everyone's understanding and support.

