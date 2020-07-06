Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor are joined by Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi for Bell Bottom; Shoot begins next month

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor will be headlining Bell Bottom. The film will be the first film to head to an international location for shoot amid COVID 19 crisis.

Last week, announced that Vaani Kapoor would be joining him as the lead in Bell Bottom, an espionage thriller that is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari. Now, on Monday, the Khiladi of Bollywood announced that the shoot of the film begins in August. Taking to social media, Akshay did not just announce the shoot month but also shared a photo that featured him, Vaani, Jackky Bhagnani and two new stars who joined team Bell Bottom, Lara Dutta and .

Akshay shared the photo on social media and expressed that he is thrilled to be returning to work post the break due to COVID 19. The actor also expressed that it was a high time everyone got back to work and shared the photo featuring the team of Bell Bottom. In the photo, Akshay is seen sitting on a vintage car while Vaani, Huma, Lara, Jackky, and the director pose with all of them in the frame. The shooting of the film will begin in August in the United Kingdom.

Akshay wrote, “Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month.” Amid the lockdown, the team of Bell Bottom worked in the script and locked it. Often, the script sessions photos were shared by Jackky and others on social media to give fans a glimpse of how they all were gearing up for the release of the film. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, the film is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom will release on April 2, 2021.

Here is , Vaani Kapoor and team Bell Bottom:

