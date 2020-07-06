  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor are joined by Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi for Bell Bottom; Shoot begins next month

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor will be headlining Bell Bottom. The film will be the first film to head to an international location for shoot amid COVID 19 crisis.
2100 reads Mumbai
Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor are joined by Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi for Bell Bottom; Shoot begins next monthAkshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor are joined by Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi for Bell Bottom; Shoot begins next month
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Last week, Akshay Kumar announced that Vaani Kapoor would be joining him as the lead in Bell Bottom, an espionage thriller that is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari. Now, on Monday, the Khiladi of Bollywood announced that the shoot of the film begins in August. Taking to social media, Akshay did not just announce the shoot month but also shared a photo that featured him, Vaani, Jackky Bhagnani and two new stars who joined team Bell Bottom, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi

Akshay shared the photo on social media and expressed that he is thrilled to be returning to work post the break due to COVID 19. The actor also expressed that it was a high time everyone got back to work and shared the photo featuring the team of Bell Bottom. In the photo, Akshay is seen sitting on a vintage car while Vaani, Huma, Lara, Jackky, and the director pose with all of them in the frame. The shooting of the film will begin in August in the United Kingdom. 

Akshay wrote, “Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month.” Amid the lockdown, the team of Bell Bottom worked in the script and locked it. Often, the script sessions photos were shared by Jackky and others on social media to give fans a glimpse of how they all were gearing up for the release of the film. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, the film is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom will release on April 2, 2021. 

Here is Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and team Bell Bottom:

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Yayyyy.. Excited

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

So Vani kapoor finally doing movie. Another victim of Aditya Chopra. 5 movies in 7 years!! Seriously!!! What is this guy doing to all the young actors.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement