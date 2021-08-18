Akshay Kumar & Vaani Kapoor's hot chemistry to Lara's transformation, 5 reasons why you must watch Bell Bottom

This weekend is going to be a big one for all the fans as they are going to witness the Khiladi Kumar on the big screens after a long time. Bell Bottom is all set to release on August 19, and the release is going to be special in every manner as not only is it going to be the first major release in theatres post the second wave of COVID-19, but is also going to be released in 3D. So before you decide whether to go watch Bell Bottom or not, let us give you five reasons to watch this starrer.

1)Akshay Kumar is back on the big screen after December 2019

Yes! It has been a really long time that we have seen Akshay Kumar on the big screens. And it is quite exceptional as this has never happened before. Khiladi Kumar is one of those stars who has more than one or maybe two releases in a year. So, for fans to see him on the silver screen after almost one and a half years is a celebration in itself and a very big reason for them to watch the film.

2) Based on true events & the trailer was the most loved and appreciated trailer of 2021

To release a film during Independence Day or Republic Day has always been Akshay Kumar's style. Although he missed out on the Independence Day weekend this time, he made sure to release Bell Bottom immediately next weekend. As reported and said, the film is based on true events, and Akshay generally is a master of turning these true events into reality on the silver screen. Also, not to miss the fact that the Bell Bottom trailer was the most-loved and appreciated trailer of 2021.

3) Lara's transformation into Indira Gandhi is just Wow!

How many of you could not recognise that it was Lara Dutta in the getup of Indira Gandhi? Almost everyone, right? Well, that is going to be the beauty of her character in Bell Bottom. Going to watch this film for Lara's dedication and acting and transformation into Indira Gandhi is going to be worth it.

4) High octane stunts and a gripping storyline packed with great music is Akshay's style

Did the song 'Dhoom Tara' got stuck in your mind too after you heard it in the teaser itself? If yes, then you are probably not alone. This song has become the talk of the town and grabbed everyone's attention. Also, when there is Akshay in the movie, there is bound to be some high-octane stunts.

5)Akshay Kumar & Vaani Kapoor’s fresh pairing and chemistry

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor are being paired for the first time together. Be it in the trailer or the songs from Bell Bottom, with whatever we can see; one thing is for sure that their chemistry is going to be rocking. The recent song of Akshay and Vaani from the movie, Sakhiyan 2.0 has already become a chartbuster.

