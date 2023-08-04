Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff bond over volleyball; VIDEO wins the Internet

Akshay Kumar is totally busy in his acting career with a handful of promising projects in his kitty. The Bollywood superstar is sharing the screen with the young action hero Tiger Shroff soon, for the upcoming project Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Recently, the new star duo of Bollywood were spotted together at Akshay Kumar's Juhu residence, as they indulged in some fun games. Popular actor Varun Dhawan was seen with the duo at the superstar's residence, to the much surprise of both paparazzi and netizens.

Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff bond over volleyball

In the video which is now going viral on social media, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shoff, and Varun Dhawan are seen bonding over volleyball. The trio, who were seen totally unbothered with the paparazzi present at the gate of Khiladi Kumar's residence, is seen enjoying their game to the fullest. The Bollywood stars were joined by some of their friends as well.

Akshay Kumar, as always, looked handsome in a violet sweatshirt. The OMG 2 actor completed his look with a pair of black sports shorts, and matching game accessories, and a pair of shoes. Tiger Shroff was seen flaunting his abs in a shirt-less look, and opted for just a pair of black trousers. The Ganapath is seen sporting his messy hairdo, as well. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, was seen in a grey t-shirt, which he paired with orange Bermuda shorts.

Watch Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff's Instagram video, below:

Akshay, Tiger and Varun's work fronts

The senior superstar, as always, is on a signing spree and will be next seen in the upcoming satirical comedy-drama OMG 2. He has a massive line-up of projects including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, untitled Soorarai Pottru remake, The Great Indian Rescue, and Hera Pheri 3. Tiger Shroff who is teaming up with the Khiladi for Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, is busy with some promising projects, including Ganapath, the new installment of Rohit Shetty's COP universe, and Baaghi 4.

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Bawaal, is now set to make his OTT debut with the spy thriller series Citadel. The shooting of the project, which is helmed by Raj and DK, was wrapped up recently. He will soon team up with Jawan director Atlee, for an upcoming commercial entertainer.

ALSO READ: OMG 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s film sees movement; Sells 3200 tickets for opening day