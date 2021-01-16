Akshay Kumar wants to meet birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra for THIS reason, pens a sweet wish for him; See Post

On Sidharth Malhotra's birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a couple of throwback images and demanded to meet him soon for a special reason. His lovely birthday wish is surely going to win you over.

Known for his chocolate boy looks and his terrific performances, has turned a year older today. The Marjaavaan star is celebrating his birthday today and on the occasion, social media is flooding with wishes for him. The handsome star received many lovely wishes from his colleagues in the industry and now, has also sent a lovely yet quirky wish to him on social media. Having shared screen space with Sidharth back in 2014, Akshay had a special demand from the birthday boy.

Taking to his Twitter account, Akshay shared several throwback photos with Sidharth in the same pose. In all the photos, Sidharth and Akshay were seen posing as boxers. Remembering the old days of shooting their film, Brothers, Akshay shared a collage of photos and asked Sidharth to meet him up again to strike a cool pose with him. With it, he sent his good wishes to the handsome Punjabi star on social media. In the past too, Akshay has always rooted for Sidharth and his projects and back in 2019 when Marjaavaan was about to release, Akshay had tweeted for him.

Sharing the tweet, Akshay wrote, "Seems like we need to meet soon to strike a new pose, until then wishing you a power-packed year! Happy birthday brother @SidMalhotra."

Take a look at 's tweet:

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Manoj Bajpayee also began their day by sending heartfelt wishes to Sidharth on his birthday. The actor has been in the news recently due to his two new projects. In one of them, Sidharth will be working with Rakul and and is titled Thank God. In another, he will be seen with Rashmika Mandanna. It is titled Mission Majnu.

Also Read|Rakul Preet Singh wishes birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra 'fit year'; Manoj Bajpayee calls him 'dilli da munda'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Akshay Kumar Twitter

Share your comment ×