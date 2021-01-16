Akshay Kumar wants to meet birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra for THIS reason, pens a sweet wish for him; See Post
Known for his chocolate boy looks and his terrific performances, Sidharth Malhotra has turned a year older today. The Marjaavaan star is celebrating his birthday today and on the occasion, social media is flooding with wishes for him. The handsome star received many lovely wishes from his colleagues in the industry and now, Akshay Kumar has also sent a lovely yet quirky wish to him on social media. Having shared screen space with Sidharth back in 2014, Akshay had a special demand from the birthday boy.
Taking to his Twitter account, Akshay shared several throwback photos with Sidharth in the same pose. In all the photos, Sidharth and Akshay were seen posing as boxers. Remembering the old days of shooting their film, Brothers, Akshay shared a collage of photos and asked Sidharth to meet him up again to strike a cool pose with him. With it, he sent his good wishes to the handsome Punjabi star on social media. In the past too, Akshay has always rooted for Sidharth and his projects and back in 2019 when Marjaavaan was about to release, Akshay had tweeted for him.
Sharing the tweet, Akshay wrote, "Seems like we need to meet soon to strike a new pose, until then wishing you a power-packed year! Happy birthday brother @SidMalhotra."
Take a look at Akshay Kumar's tweet:
Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Manoj Bajpayee also began their day by sending heartfelt wishes to Sidharth on his birthday. The actor has been in the news recently due to his two new projects. In one of them, Sidharth will be working with Rakul and Ajay Devgn and is titled Thank God. In another, he will be seen with Rashmika Mandanna. It is titled Mission Majnu.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Happy birthday my dear Sid... wish u a very very cheerful year with many many good news for you..it's the biggest fan of urs.. wishing u.. a 15 year old girl Name Sneha