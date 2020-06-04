Akshay Kumar wants ‘strict action’ against the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala; Says ‘All lives matter’

After several Bollywood stars were left horrified over the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, Akshay Kumar too sought action against the perpetrators. The actor was heartbroken on hearing about the incident.

A day back, Bollywood celebs and people across the nation were appalled by the horrific killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala. The incident left the nation shocked at the animal cruelty and many took up the cause. Now, too joined forces against animal cruelty and demanded strict action against those who were responsible for killing an innocent creature. From to to Virat Kohli to , everyone was left appalled by the incident that took place in Kerala.

Akshay took to social media to show his displeasure over the killing of a pregnant elephant by feeding it with a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers. Akshay mentioned in his tweet that he feels humans are wilder than the animals and was extremely heartbroken over the news of the killing of the innocent creature. Akshay demanded justice and wanted action against those who were responsible for the crime. Many other celebs have been tweeting about the same and have shared heartbreaking photos of the incident.

Akshay wrote, “Maybe animals are less wild and humans less human. What happened with that #elephant is heartbreaking, inhumane and unacceptable! Strict action should be taken against the culprits. #AllLivesMatter.”

Here is ’s tweet over the elephant’s death in Kerala:

Maybe animals are less wild and humans less human. What happened with that #elephant is heartbreaking, inhumane and unacceptable! Strict action should be taken against the culprits. #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/sOmUsL3Ayc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile, post the incident, several celebs signed an online petition seeking action against those responsible for the horrific killing. Post the news went viral, a probe has been ordered into the matter and a manhunt has been launched in the state to catch those who are responsible for the gruesome incident and bring them to justice. An FIR also was registered in the matter as per reports.

Credits :Twitter

