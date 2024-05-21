Akshay Kumar was 'first to come in' after Asin's daughter was born; reveals actress' husband Rahul Sharma

Akshay Kumar and his Khiladi 786 co-star Asin's husband Rahul Sharma share a genuine friendship between them. The actor played a cupid when he introduced Asin to his friend, businessman Rahul. In a new interview, Akshay talked fondly of his friend while the latter also shared a heartwarming story of the actor.

Rahul shared that Akshay was the first to come in even before his family when his and Asin's daughter was born. On the other hand, Kumar said that Rahul loves his wife and his child to a great extent.

Akshay Kumar and Asin's husband Rahul Sharma share a great bond

At Shikhar Dhawan's chat show, Akshay Kumar was given a message by Rahul Sharma. In the video, Rahul was heard saying that when his and Asin's daughter was about to be born, the actor kept calling him and saying tell him when it happened. "I said ‘Yes, of course.’ When she was born, he was the first person I called and said ‘brother, good news’, and he said ‘fantastic,'" Rahul shared.

Rahul further shared that his daughter Arin was born in Kochi and a few hours later, Akshay was present even before Rahul's family members. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor had kept a plane on standby since morning to get there as soon as she was born.

"Even before my family came, he was the first to come in and… This is a memory that I can never forget in my life,” Rahul shared. He added that Akshay has been his strength throughout his life and added, “When I have to do something big in life, I go ahead thinking that you are beside me. I get this strength from you," recalled Rahul.

On the other hand, Akshay also praised Rahul. Calling him a great and extremely positive person, Akshay continued, “He is madly in love with his wife, his child. It’s like he treats her like a goddess. We share a deep friendship. Sometimes we don’t speak for 2-3 weeks, but then we start from the same place again."

More about Asin and Rahul Sharma

Asin married Rahul Sharma in January 206 in a Christian wedding that was followed by a Hindu ceremony. The couple welcomed their daughter Arin in 2017.

