Akshay Kumar on wearing a saree for Laxmmi Bomb: It was very graceful; Hats off to how well women manage

Akshay Kumar got talking about pulling off a saree in upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb and well, the actor sure has some kind words to say about it after all.

Sadak 2, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj, The Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz, Dil Bechara, and Lootcase are some of the films that will be witnessing a direct OTT release and well, in such times, it was only inevitable. The Coronavirus outbreak has affected all walks of life and the entertainment industry happens to be one of them since the theatres are yet to be functional. Given the increasing number of cases in the country, the decision about the digital release has finally been made.

And well, 's Laxmmi Bomb happens to be one of the most anticipated films of the year for reasons knows to everyone. The actor will be donning an entirely new avatar for this one and moreover, it narrates a story that needs to be heard. In the movie, we will see Akshay wearing a saree and talking about it during a press conference, the actor went on to say how it was very graceful and is in fact one of the most graceful outfits in the world. He added how the garment fits all sizes and explained how so many people wear sarees to the office and catch the trains too, but their ensemble remains intact.

He also went on to say how it is very difficult to manage the saree and revealed how his saree used to come off even before the shooting and it was difficult to even walk in it during the beginning. He added how the stylists help him keep up with it and concluded by saying, "Hats off to how well women manage to. If you want to understand the process, wear it once."

Credits :Pinkvilla

